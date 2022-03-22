Former Kano Emir’s Daughter Recounts Racist Encounters In Saudi Arabia

Shahida, the daughter of the former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has recounted the instances of racism directed at her and her family members in Saudi Arabia.

She made the revelation during a question and answer session on her Instagram page on Monday.

Shahida, who is married with children, revealed that her daughter had been a victim of racism at school and even she experienced it at a mosque.

Responding to the question, ‘Heard Arabs are racist, have you ever been a victim in KSA?’, she said, “To be honest, they are. Yes. I have but it mostly had to do with my daughter (Personally, don’t go out much or interact with them enough to know). But definitely, I have experienced racism even in the mosque and the playground in the front of our house.”