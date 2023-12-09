News

Foreign Minister Receives LMI Participants

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
57

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, on Friday, received the visit of participants of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), 2023 Session.

The participants, whose ages ranged from 20 – 32 years had a learning session with the Minister who took them through the rudiments of the Nigerian Foreign Service.

Legislative Mentorship is an initiative of the Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President. The LMI is aimed at empowering young people (future generation) with the skills, capacity, and competence to participate effectively in Nigeria’s politics and governance to enhance public service delivery and foster national cohesion.

The visiting participants were drawn from all the States of the Federation.

