Forces Preventing My Reconciliation With Tinubu – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said some elements within and outside the All Progressives Congress are frustrating reconciliation moved between him and presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Aregbesola had a fallout with Tinubu before the Osun State governorship election.

The former governor of the state had claimed that his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, abandoned his legacy projects and kept his loyalists out of government.

During the governorship election, Aregbesola is believed to have connived to make Oyetola lose to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Before the governorship primary, he lashed out at Tinubu for not withdrawing support for Oyetola.

However, Aregbesola, in a statement by his media adviser, Sola Fasure, said, “A pattern has clearly emerged of sinister and coordinated effort to frustrate the reconciliatory moves being championed by notable stakeholders within and beyond our party to rally all necessary factors for the success of our Party at the February 2023 Presidential Election,” he

“Just last week, jittery politicians, who are authors of this malicious manuscript, paid a handful of rent-a-crowd comedians to react to a non-existent ‘attack’ and regurgitate the storyline again, with the intention to frustrate a series of reconciliation steps for their selfish interest,” he added.

“We urge well-meaning Nigerians to be wary of the evil machinations of this cult of fifth columnists, whose sole business is to cause disaffection, manufacture distractions and sow discord within the APC and the progressive fold,” he urged.

“For the umpteenth time, the general public is advised to note that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is focused on delivering key reforms in the Ministry of Interior and its agencies as championed by President Muhammadu Buhari, and also ensure that the APC emerges