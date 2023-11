Football: World Cup 2026 – Asian Qualifying Fixtures

Asian qualifying fixtures on Thursday for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada:

Group A

At Doha

Qatar v Afghanistan

At Kuwait City

Kuwait v India

Group B

At Osaka

Japan v Myanmar

At Jeddah

Syria v North Korea

Group C

At Seoul

South Korea v Singapore

At Bangkok

Thailand v China

Group D

At Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia v Kyrgyzstan

At Muscat

Oman v Taiwan

Group E

At Ashgabat

Turkmenistan v Uzbekistan

At Tehran

Iran v Hong Kong

Group F

At Manila

Philippines v Vietnam

At Basra

Iraq v Indonesia

Group G

At Dushanbe

Tajikistan v Jordan

At Al Hofuf

Saudi Arabia v Pakistan

Group H

At Dubai

UAE v Nepal

At Abha

Yemen v Bahrain

Group I

At Melbourne

Australia v Bangladesh

At Sharjah

Lebanon v Palestine

afp