Food Crisis: Lagos to Leverage Technology

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya has charged Agric Startups to leverage technology to provide solutions to the economic challenges and rising cost of food items in the country.

Olusanya, who gave this charge during the ‘Agrinnovation Tribe Hang Out’ held today at the Impact Hub, Ikoyi, Lagos, urged the members of the group to see themselves as part of the solution.

Olusanya said that findings had shown that the dearth of bad roads, lack of power, absence of good storage facilities and illegal multiple tax payments by farmers, among others, are responsible for the high cost of food items, stressing that Nigeria is more than capable of feeding its people with the available Agricultural resources across the country.

The Commissioner averred that the Agrinnovation Club must take up the responsibility and lead by example, have faith in the country, project and bring about positive changes needed to develop the country.

She, however, advised that they should also inspire young Nigerians to value what they do to ensure sustainability, stressing that the state government will provide them with financial support where necessary and also engage experts to provide solutions to their peculiar challenges at little or no cost.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Eko Innovation Centre, Mr. Victor Afolabi said the current food crisis is not peculiar to Nigeria as other parts of the world have experienced such challenges, but were surmounted through the involvement of young minds.

Afolabi encouraged the participants to find opportunities in the Agricultural space while closing gaps in the supply value chains to reduce the escalating prices of food items in the country.

He said the biggest problem for new businesses and startups in the county is not access to finance but to the markets, calling for the adoption of technology and a holistic approach to transform the country’s economy.

While making a presentation on insights for business legal structure, a Legal and Financial expert, Mr. Omoruyi Edoigiawerie advised club members to imbibe the idea of starting a business small and nurture it to grow.

He challenged them to equip themselves with knowledge and skill sets that will upgrade their businesses to thrive in this fragile global economy and ensure they seek expert advice whenever legal issues arise.

Hakeem Onasanya of Lagos Innovate took the participants through the process of pitching before potential investors and sponsors which can enhance their chances when making a pitch.

Members of the Agrinnovation tribe in attendance include Admiralty Farmers Market, Ecotutu, Farmz2u, Fisherwoman, Pricepally.com, Agristi.com, Soilless Farm Lab, Corporate Farmers International and Ofada Boy amongst others.

Agrinovation Club is an initiative of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture aimed at harmonising and solving common problems associated with startups in the Agric sector. It also aimed at providing room for genuine partnership and networking among the experts to grow their various businesses.

LASG