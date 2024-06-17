Follow Path of Sacrifice, Tinubu, Hamzat Urge Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, have urged Nigerians to follow the path of sacrifice, be good citizens and show kindness to one another, especially during this period of economic downturn.

They spoke today after observing the Eid Prayer to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration held at the Dodan Barracks Praying Ground, Obalende, Lagos.

President Tinubu stated that as part of the sacrifice, Nigerians should be committed citizens, love their country, their neighbours and share whatever they have with others which is the essence of Eid-el-Kabir.

He said that the Eid-el-Kabir symbolises sacrifice, faith and adherence to the will of the Almighty Allah. He added that it is the responsibility of every Nigerian to be a very committed member of society. “It is all about sacrifice, loving your country, loving your neighbour, sharing what we have with each other and being thankful to Almighty God that’s all”, he said.

Noting that the essence of celebrating Eid-el-Kabri is about perseverance and complete surrender to the will of Almighty Allah he further encouraged Nigerians to remain patient and persevere, assuring that their patience and trust in the government would be rewarding.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat noted that the significance of Eid Kabir is sacrifice and resistance and that the occasion presents an opportunity to support and uplift others, especially during these challenges.

He, therefore, admonished those who are doing well in society to ensure that they lift those who are not doing well, adding that, by doing so, they will be helping to lift the burden of others.

Speaking on some of the challenges faced in the nation, Hamzat reiterated that part of the challenges of the country is that, over the years, the nation has not been able to proffer lasting solutions to the problems facing the country permanently.

He added that seeking a lasting solution is what the current government is trying to do but unfortunately, things get worse before getting better. According to the Deputy Governor, “Nigeria is currently going through a difficult path presently, and pain is never good for anybody, but this pain is for a better future for our children”.

Hamzat noted that challenges are always part of humanity, but we must find a way to navigate around them, be calm, and proffer lasting solutions, urging Nigerians to persevere, continue to pray for the country, and be good citizens.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam, Lagos Central Mosques, Sheikh Chief Imam Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla stressed the importance of Eid-el-Kabir, which is to make sacrifices, rendering service to God and the entire humanity.

Sheikh Abou-Nolla highlighted the lessons of Eid-El-Kabir as Muslims are to fear Allah, submit to His will, and serve mankind. He urged them to shun all acts of undisciplined, hate speech, violence, and terrorism and ensure peaceful coexistence, unity, and progress of the nation.

Speaking on the sacrifice of the nation’s past heroes in the country, the Sheikh charged Nigerians to ensure that the labour and struggles of the nation’s past heroes are not in vain, noting that it is incumbent on Nigerians to follow their footsteps in ensuring that Nigeria continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

He noted that as Muslims, Allah forbids tribalism, terrorism, and ethnic superiority among citizens, but loves cooperation, unity, compassion, stability, justice, and righteousness.

He, thereafter, prayed for the President, the Governors, and the leaders of the country and also sought the blessings of Allah over the economic prosperity of the country.