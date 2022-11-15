Focused On National Team Duty, Says Ronaldo After Bashing Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he’s now focused on national team duty for Portugal after an explosive interview bashing Manchester United.

The 37-year-old had spoken to British media personality, Piers Morgan, about feeling betrayed by United.

He also lamented that United’s manager, Erik Ten Hag, lacks respect for him.

Reacting, the club issued a statement, saying, “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

Just hours after the statement by United, Ro Aldo shared a photo of him and Portuguese teammates as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

He wrote, “Total and absolute focused on national team work. United group with one objective: realization of the dreams of all Portugal people.”