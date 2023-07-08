FMARD, Kwara Train Animal Health Workers On Disease Reporting

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), in collaboration with the Kwara State Government, has trained public and private animal health workers on disease reporting, and the use of National Animal Disease Information System (NADIS) software application.

The training workshop, which had in attendance Animal Health Experts, Veterinary Officers, Animal Health Workers, and Stakeholders in Animal Health Sector, was held at Fresh Hotel, Fate Road, Ilorin.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria (CVON), Dr. Columba Teru Vakuru said that one of the core responsibilities of veterinary officers irrespective of their place of practice, is to ensure accurate and prompt reporting of diseases in their domain.

Dr. Vakuru, who was represented by Dr. Abubakar Musa explained that the workshop, which was sponsored by the Federal Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services (FDVPCS), through the REDISSE II Project, is to enhance the capacity of the veterinarians on disease reporting through the use of NADIS software application.

“Before now, disease is being reported manually using the various NADIS forms, as part of the efforts to advance animal disease in Nigeria, the FDVPCS with support from World Bank’s REDISSE II project is deploying the NADIS App for timely collection of animal disease data across the federation. Thus, necessitating the need to organize these training sessions so as

to have a smooth transition to electronic data collection.

“During this training, we will be reminded of our statutory responsibilities as veterinarians with

regards to disease reporting as stipulated in the animal disease control act and the lead

facilitator will take us through the NADIS software, its installation, usage and its salient

features so that, at the end of the training, we will be able to utilize this software efficiently without hitches.

“It is worthy to note that increased involvement in timely reporting of prioritized zoonotic diseases to designated authorities, immediate notification of epidemic prone animal diseases and diseases targeted for elimination and eradication, as well as monthly notification of other diseases of public health importance, is very crucial for planning and decision making by the National Veterinary Service. Let us use today’s session to renew our commitment to timely disease reporting as doing so will significantly aid the government’s efforts to prevent and control animal disease across the nation”, Vakuru explained further.

The State Director of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Salman AbdulLateef Olugbon, while declaring the workshop open, expressed his pleasure for organizing the training, considering the recent outbreak of anthrax disease in some neignbouring West African Countries.

Dr. Olugbon commended the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his timely support in executing some of the programmes of the Ministry especially, the ongoing state-wide sensitization campaign on anthrax disease in the State.

In her presentation, the Head of Epidemiology Unit, State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. (Mrs.) Idiat Aminu described disease reporting as an integral part of preventing and controlling methods, with a view to avoiding disastrous consequence of its spread on both socio-economic and public health, promoting food security and ensuring a sustainable livestock industry in the Country.

Dr. Aminu said that it is imperative for all stakeholders in animal health to play their roles in identifying and reporting disease cases for prompt action by relevant government agencies.