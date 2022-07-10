Flooding: Lagosians Dump Refuse, Build Houses In Canals – Joe Igbokwe

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Drainages, Joe Igbokwe, has apologised to Lagosians for the flood experienced over the weekend.

Many parts of the state was overtaken by flood as a result of a heavy downpour that lasted two days.

In a post on Facebook, Igbokwe pointed out that Lagos is prone to such flood for being a coastal city.

He, however, lamented that Lagosians dump refuses into canals and also erect buildings close to the canals.

He wrote, “We acknowledge the damage done by flood in Lagos yesterday and the losses. We apologize most sincerely for the pains and tears. We share the pains with those affected. Lagos is a coastal city that is prone to flooding. Everybody knows this. Lagos has the smallest land mass in Nigeria with 23 million Nigerians. It is the economic hub of Nigeria.

“Lagos generates more than 15000 metric tons of refuse everyday. We have low Line areas where people are not supposed to build houses but LAGOSIANS go there to build houses. We have wetlands which serve as reservoirs to retain excess floods but LAGOSIANS will defy the law and go there to build houses. To make matters worse some LAGOSIANS dump refuse inside our drains or canals in the night or when it is raining .Some build houses on our canal setbacks making it difficult if not impossible for us to clear the drains.

“We need to change our habits to help us have flood free Lagos. Lagos spend huge amount of money every year cleaning canals, dredging and aligning many of them with concretes. We will reduce flooding issues in Lagos metropolis if we behave ourselves. Flooding is a global thing due to Climate Change. The other day I witnessed massive fooding in Sidney Australia.

“You need to see the casualties. We will continue to do our best in matters flood management in Lagos. We are appealing to LAGOSIANS to help us to make LAGOS a livable city.”