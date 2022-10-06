Flooding: FRSC Announces Alternatives To Lokoja-Abuja Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has informed the general public of alternative routes due to the flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, which has impeded the free flow of traffic on the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway for the last two days.

Motorist travelling to the South-West region of the country have been kindly advised to take the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road, while those travelling to the South-South/South-East regions are also advised to go through Nasarawa-Oweto Bridge-Adoka-Otupka axis.

“This is due to the fact that the water level may take another two or more days to subside. Thank you for complying,” the FRSC said in a terse statement on Thursday.