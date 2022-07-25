Flood: Zulum In Damboa, Shares N172m, Food To 30,436 Residents

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday in Damboa, coordinated the distribution of about N172 million cash alongside food items to 30,436 residents who included victims of destructions caused by rain-flood.

A total of 436 persons were identified as victims who lost shelters and food items to flood caused by a recent downpour.

Many houses were destroyed by flood which caused the displacement of some families, Chairman of Damboa Local Government Area, Professor Adamu Garba Alloma, told the governor during on-the-spot briefing.

Zulum directed that each of the 436 victims be given N50,000 cash, a bag of maize grill, clothing materials and a mat.

The governor empathized with the affected persons but urged residents to desist from building houses along waterways, to avoid future occurrences which affected some families.

Aside the 436 flood victims, Zulum supervised the distribution of N5,000 each and fabrics to 30,000 residents majority of them widows, vulnerable women and men from different communities.

Governor Zulum had toured communities in Hausari, Old Damboa market and Kachallaburari since arriving Damboa on Sunday afternoon before passing the night in the town.

… Orders tractors for farmers, assesses school

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum while in Damboa, directed the allocation of tractors through a loan model to farmers.

He said the tractors could accelerate the farming activities of residents.

On education, Zulum inspected an integrated mega Islamic school being built to combine Islamic and western education.

The visit was to accelerate completion in order to enable young people that attended traditional Islamic schools to qualify for tertiary education to acquire equivalent of diploma certificates.

Zulum has since approved the construction of similar schools in Monguno in line with plans to have the schools in all 27 local government areas of Borno State.

Given its over 1,000 years history of Islamic scholarship, Borno has thousands of citizens with mainly Islamic education.

The higher Islamic schools provide such citizens who meet certain criteria the opportunities to qualify for admissions into integrated schools where they can acquire the equivalence of diplomas upon which they could seek further western education to become graduates and beyond.