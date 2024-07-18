Flood Market With Food to Fight Economic Word, Rev Esther Ajayi Tells Tinubu

The founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, Reverend Esther Ajayi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to flood the market with food to ease the current economic woes in Nigeria.

This was as she urged government to prioritize food production and availability to address the economic challenges facing Nigeria.

Ajayi made the appeal while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said, “In the past in England, if we bought electricity and gas for about £50, it would last us for six weeks. However, in May, I purchased £50 worth of electricity and gas twice within two weeks. This suggests that the economic issues are not limited to Nigeria but are affecting the whole world.

“Insecurity is not unique to our country. In this country, we are not asking for much. What we want is food on our table, good roads, electricity, and water.

“My advice to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to flood the market with food. I know that there are some people who are always sabotaging the government’s good ideas. But I believe that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a bold and courageous leader. He is not someone who can be easily pushed around.”