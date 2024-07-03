Five Policemen Killed in Katsina Terrorist Ambush

Five policemen were killed in an ambush by bandits in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State. The tragic incident occurred last Sunday as the officers were returning from their duty post in Zandam village to the Jibia council headquarters.

Reports indicate that four officers were killed instantly at the scene of the attack. The fifth officer succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina.

Following the deadly encounter, the assailants seized five AK-47 rifles from the fallen officers. The Katsina Police Command has yet to issue an official response regarding the attack.

According to a security report, the scene of the ambush has been identified as a high-risk area, with warnings issued against using the highway. This latest incident underscores the escalating violence in Katsina State, where banditry has become a persistent threat.

Despite ongoing efforts by the government to curb these criminal activities, bandits have intensified their attacks on the community. The residents of Katsina State continue to live under the shadow of fear, as law enforcement agencies grapple with the daunting task of restoring security and order.

The loss of these five officers is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those tasked with protecting the public. As the community mourns this tragic loss, there is an urgent call for enhanced security measures and a more robust response to the rising threat of banditry in the region.