Five-point Plan: Federating Units To Set Own Priorities – Atiku

Former Vice President and presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has said if elected President in 2023, all federating units of the country will be allowed to set their own priorities.

Atiku said this in his five-point plan for the country which he issued on Wednesday.

The former VP is currently seeking to contest the Presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to the five-point plan, Atiku plans to, “Restore Nigeria’s unity through equity, social justice and cooperation.

“Establish a strong and effective government that guarantees the safety and security of life and property.

“Build a strong, resilient and prosperous economy that creates jobs and lifts people out of poverty.

“Promote a true federal system which will provide a strong federal government to guarantee national unity while allowing the federating units to set their own priorities.

“Spearhead education reform so it is driven by innovation, science and technology.”

