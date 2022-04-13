Five New ICPC Board Members Resume Office

Five new board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), have resumed duties at the Commission after their swearing-in by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new board members are Senator Anthony Agbo from Ebonyi State who is representing the South-East zone of the country, Anne Otelafu Odey, from Cross River State, representing South-South zone and Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba, from Yobe state, representing the North-East.

The other two are Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama, from Adamawa State, also representing the North-East zone in the Commission, and retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, from Ekiti State, representing South-West zone.

Chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, during a reception meeting held in the Commission’s headquarters, Abuja, commended the President for identifying people with rich backgrounds in the public sector into the board.

Owasanoye enjoined the new members to put forward their proven integrity and experience towards achieving the mandate of the Commission, adding that the appointments have changed their status.

He said, “ICPC is an integrity organization and the standard here is higher than the normal. What others do and get away with, if we do it, it will be big news.

“Your status have changed with your appointment and I am happy that all of you have a rich stint in public service. We have a rich blend that will help us achieve the mandate of the Commission. We should not get administration wrong when we have a rich blend of professional administrators to guide our mandate.”

The new board members who took turns to speak expressed their readiness to help combat corruption and project the good image of the country.

Hon. Odey, a retired Permanent Secretary in the Cross River State government, who was the first to speak assured that she will work as a family with the board, management and staff members of the Commission to project the aims of ICPC.

Also speaking, Dr. Mandama, a retired Permanent Secretary and one time Head of Service in Adamawa State, gave the assurance that he will bring his wealth of experience as an administrator to the Commission to aid the fight corruption.

Retired AIG Adeyanju, who left the police service in February 2021, noted that as a proven investigator and having headed the biggest investigation department in the Nigeria Police, he was ready to listen to people and project the good image of Nigeria through ICPC.

Another board member and former Permanent Secretary, Alh. Gubja said the new members will add more value to the Commission, coming from different parts of the country with diverse experiences. He pleaded for cooperation and patience from the chairman and the old board members to enable them work as a family towards achieving the goals of the Commission.

In conclusion, Senator Agbo, in his contribution, commended the President for finding them worthy of appointment and ICPC for its efforts in eradicating corruption.

Agbo, a one-time Commissioner in Ebonyi State and Speaker in the old Enugu State House of Assembly, observed that corruption was the number one challenge of leadership not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa, adding that the new members have come to demonstrate absolute patriotism and loyalty to the country.