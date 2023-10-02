Five Lives Lost, Cars Burnt as Oil Tanker Explodes in Delta

Five persons lost their life following the explosion that occurred after an oil tanker collapsed and spilled its content at Koko Junction in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reports have it that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, stated that the explosion occurred while youths were scooping fuel.

He shared on X, “Five persons dead over a tanker explosion at KOKO junction, Ethiope West LGA Delta State, after a tanker carrying PMS fell on the ground and spilled its product. While youths in their numbers were scooping the spilled PMS, explosion erupted. May their souls rest in peace, Amen.”

Below are photos from the tragic incident showing burnt vehicles.