Five Abducted Varsity Students Regain Freedom In Zamfara

Five students from the Federal University Gusau located in Zamfara State, who were abducted by terrorists approximately two months ago, have successfully regained their freedom.

Dr. Lawal Sa’ad, the Dean of Student Affairs at the university, officially verified this information when speaking with NTA News. He shared that the students who had been kidnapped were safely returned to the university’s administration by the military.

Following their release, these students, who had undergone necessary medical treatments, have joyfully reunited with their families, bringing relief to all those concerned.