First Lady’s Visit to Osun, Opportunity for Children, Women – Titilola Adeleke

Wife of Osun State Governor, Titilola Adeleke, has described the Tuesday visit of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to Osogbo, the State capital as yet another important avenue to be maximized to the fullest because of the many goodies associated with such visit for the growth and development of people, especially women, and children.

Mrs Adeleke made this known while addressing members of a special committee put in place by her husband, Senator Ademola Adeleke for the visit of the wife of the President to Osun on Tuesday.

Expressing her delight for a good arrangement so far put in place by the committee in line with what she described as the hospitable disposition of the Government and people of the State to a very important personality like the wife of the President, Mrs Adeleke used the opportunity to also reiterate her commitment to make it a momentous and memorable visit for Senator Tinubu whom she described as the mother of Modern Nigeria.

According to the wife of the Osun Governor:”Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s impacts in the lives of the people of Nigeria especially for Women and Girls in the last few months of her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assumption in office can not be overemphasized.

“For a good mother that places a high premium on the well-being of her children, it behooves all of us, therefore, to accord her a rousing welcome to our dear State on Tuesday.

“I must use this opportunity to thank my dear husband, Senator Ademola Adeleke for giving the visit all necessary executive attention and importance that will further engender a cordial working relationship between the Osun State Government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.

“I want to use this medium to call on all lovers of growth and development for women and children as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Initiative of our dear mother, Senator Oluremi Tinubu during Tuesday’s turning of sod ceremony christened Alternative High School for Girls to be launched at Oke D. O Ilesha, Osogbo to come out in large number to receive the mother of modern Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“The best way to pay back the love and magnanimity of The First Lady of Nigeria to us in Osun State, particularly for placing a high premium on women and girls is to troop out in large numbers on Tuesday to receive her and her powerful delegation to Osun State warmly, Mr Adeleke noted.

Mrs Adeleke had earlier recalled the magnanimity of The First Lady, who, a few months ago, doled out N200,000 each to 250 elderly people in Osun State in addition to the free medical screening they also enjoyed courtesy of the Renewed Hope Initiative of Mrs. Tinubu.

In the meantime, the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, on behalf of the Special Committee put in place for the visit of the wife of the President to Osun, has assured Mrs. Adeleke that all that is morally and officially required for a rousing welcome have been put in place, reiterating the resolve of the Committee and the State Government not to take such a National visit for granted.

Oluomo Alimi maintained the resolve of the Committee to do a good job of making the one-day visit colorful and memorable.