First Lady Urges Nigerians to Love Their Country

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians to have love for their country and believe in themselves.

Tinubu appealed when she received the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar in her office at the State House Abuja.

“We have not explored in our country. We have so much that God has blessed us with”

“I know Turkey wants to encourage Nigeria and the whole of Africa and we are grateful”.

“We are looking forward to when Nigeria would take her place in the comity of nations, and that is very soon”.

Earlier, Ambassador Hidayet Bayraktar disclosed that Turkish Nationals are looking forward to improved collaborations with Nigeria especially in Security, Energy, Construction, using entertainment to enhance culture and health.

“We are hoping that a Turkish Hospital would be established here and that would reduce medical tourism”.

“People should get to know Nigeria and its culture through the film industry”.

He informed Senator Oluremi Tinubu of the eagerness of the First Lady of Turkey to attend the forthcoming Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, OAFLAD Nigeria’s campaign launch of #We Are Equal holding on the Monday 13th May, 2024.