First Lady Launches Elderly Support Scheme

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) conceived to support vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all 36 states of the federation during this festive period.

Senator Oluremi, in her address at the maiden edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elders Support Scheme (RHIESS), held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, noted that the initiative themed: “Better Days Ahead”, is an economic empowerment programme for the well-being of elderly citizens across the country.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who presented the cash and gift items to the beneficiaries on behalf of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said that the gesture marks a significant stride in the Government’s collective pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

She emphasised that over 250 beneficiaries selected from the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) were given a sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) each.

According to her, “The total sum disbursed is Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N950,000,000) as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative and each State of the Federation received the sum of Twenty-Five Million Naira (N25,000,000) which includes beneficiaries from Lagos State.

“We are committed to ensuring that each State benefits from this gesture without discrimination and this is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burdens of our esteemed elders during this festive period”, she added.

She pointed out that the event is held simultaneously in all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, emphasising that veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) will also benefit from this initiative.

Senator Oluremi, therefore, charged the senior citizens to embrace life to the fullest, prioritise their health and strengthen their bonds with loved ones and with God, stressing that these are the key ingredients to a rich and fulfilling life in their golden years.

In support of the initiative of the First Lady of Nigeria, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, in her capacity, also supported the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) with the presentation of gift items and foodstuffs to the 250 beneficiaries.

The maiden edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) featured the presentation of cash to beneficiaries, free medical screening and the distribution of other sundry items.