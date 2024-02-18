First Lady Advocates Gender Equality at OAFLAD Assembly

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, emphasized the imperative of closing the gender gap as an issue of justice rather than mere charity during her inaugural address at the 28th General Assembly of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Addressing the assembly under the theme “Educate Her and Transform Africa: Enhancing Access to Health and Education for the 21st Century African Women and Girls,” Mrs. Tinubu underscored the pivotal role of education in empowering girls to make informed decisions about their health and future.

Highlighting societal norms like early marriage and childbearing that limit girls’ opportunities, Mrs. Tinubu heralded the Federal Government’s initiative to establish the Alternative High School for Girls nationwide, a project conceived during her tenure as First Lady of Lagos State.

The assembly, comprising African First Ladies, Development Partners, Donor Agencies, and other stakeholders, also focused on Nigeria’s efforts to combat Cervical Cancer, with statistics revealing a concerning death rate among women from the disease.

Mrs. Tinubu detailed collaborative efforts with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to introduce the Human Papilloma Vaccine (HPV) into the National Routine Vaccination Programme to mitigate cervical cancer cases.

Echoing Mrs. Tinubu’s sentiments, the First Lady of Ethiopia emphasized the importance of school feeding programs to address dropout rates, while the Vice President of OAFLAD and First Lady of the Democratic Republic of Congo outlined the organization’s multifaceted approach to women’s issues, spanning health, education, economic empowerment, and the eradication of gender-based violence.

Throughout the assembly, First Ladies shared insights from their respective nations, detailing interventions aligned with the overarching theme of promoting women’s health and education across Africa.