Fires at IDP Camps Worry Borno Govt

The Borno State Government has said the recent rise in frequency of infernos in IDP camps has been a matter of concern, and all hands are on deck to forestall any further occurrence of fire outbreaks in the state.

This was after it received Situation Reports (SITREPs) from reliable sources regarding suspected cases of fire outbreaks in some IDP camps within the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Internal Security Usman Tar.

The statement read in part, “The Government has been investigating the occurrence of the infernos on a case-by-case basis, with a view to establishing the remote and extant causes, and developing a strategy to stem future occurrence.

“On 29 March 2024, the Ministry of Information and Internal Security received a report in which a suspect admitted that he and his “co-conspirators” were “hired” by some NGOs (names withheld) to set IDP camps on fire. This matter is under investigation and further necessary action shall only be taken on the basis of the outcome of the investigation. Those arrested are in detention undergoing intensive interrogation, while the NGOs who were pinpointed in the alleged violent practice have been summoned for preliminary interrogation.

“The Government assures members of the public that this matter will receive appropriate and expedited attention, and any culprit will be dealt with according to the law.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are urged to be calm, peaceful and law-abiding. Any breach of security should be reported to the nearest law enforcement agency or traditional rulers for transmission to the relevant authority.”