Firefighters Contain Fire at Ladipo Plank Market in Lagos

Federal and Lagos State Fire Service with LASEMA Fire Service Wing have successfully extinguished a severe overnight fire at the renowned Ladipo Plank Market located on Iganmu Road, Orile, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the National Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday.

The Ladipo Pako Market, known for its sawmill and trading in building materials, became engulfed in flames due to the presence of highly combustible materials, including inflammatory wood polish, exacerbated by the dry weather conditions.

According to NEMA, “Despite these challenges, the skilled firefighters efficiently managed to bring the situation under control.

“The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined and will be revealed following the completion of the mop-up operation, which is currently in the dampening down stage. No casualties recorded.”

