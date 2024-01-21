News

Fire Service Puts Out Fire at Mandilas Building in Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi
124

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said the fire incident at the Old Mandilas building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, specifically in a warehouse within the 14-storey structure, has been successfully contained by the Fire Service and various stakeholders.

The agency stated that the fire, which originated from the first floor, extended up to the fourth floor.

NEMA, however,failed to state the level of damage done to the building and the cost of goods that might have been consumed by the inferno.

More to follow…

