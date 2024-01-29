Fire Outbreak in Ibadan Community

A furniture shop in Ire Akari Estate Area of Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, became engulfed in flames on Monday afternoon, causing commotion in the vicinity.

The fire, which reportedly broke out around 3 pm local time, originated from the furniture shop, prompting swift efforts from community members to contain its spread.

As of press time, the cause of the fire remains unknown, with investigations ongoing to determine the source of the blaze. Concerned residents and emergency responders are working diligently to mitigate the situation and prevent further damage.

In a bid to rally support and assistance, a user identified as rosheethat shared a video of the inferno on social media platform X, appealing for aid from anyone able to offer assistance.

“Ire Akari Soka right now. Anybody that can help us,” read the plea accompanying the video, reflecting the urgency and gravity of the situation as community members grapple with the unfolding crisis.

The incident underscores the unpredictability and swift devastation that fires can inflict on communities, necessitating prompt response and collaborative efforts to minimize harm and safeguard lives and property.

Authorities and residents alike remain vigilant as they strive to contain the blaze and provide support to those affected by the unfortunate incident.