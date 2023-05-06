Fire Outbreak At Lagos State Surveyor-General’s Office

In the early hours of Saturday, May 6, 2023, a fire incident broke out at the Office of the Lagos State Surveyor-General located in Alausa. Swift action from emergency responders, particularly the State Fire and Rescue Service, ensured that the fire was promptly extinguished after receiving a distress call on the emergency rescue lines.

According to the state government, there is no need for panic as all the documents that were damaged in the inferno have been securely backed up in the cloud and alternative sites.

The statement was signed by the Acting Surveyor General Ayokun Adesina.

It read in part, “The emergency responders, especially the State Fire and Rescue Service, put out the fire promptly after a distress call to the emergency rescue lines.

“There is no cause for panic as all documents burnt during the inferno are safely backed up in the cloud and alternative sites.

“Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Members of the public will be informed about developments on the unfortunate fire incident as events unfold.”