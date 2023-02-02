Fire Guts Three Storey Building In Lagos

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has doused a Fire outbreak at 74, Martins Street, by LSDPC Building, Lagos Island.

The emergency which was reported at 12:19 hours, Thursday, saw Ebute Elefun, Oniru and Alausa Headquarters Fire Crews of the Agency confined the Fire to the topmost floor of the three storey building where it emanated from.

The structure is being used for trading in textile materials on the ground floor & then first floor has shops while the second and third has stores for clothing materials

It is on record that no injury or casualty is recorded in the operations which is being rounded up as damping down in progress

The investigation into the cause of the incident will commence immediately after the mitigation is concluded.