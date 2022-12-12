News

Fire Guts Second-floor Of Defence Headquarters In Abuja

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
A fire incident occurred on Monday on the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki, Abuja, with no loss of life or injury recorded.

According to a statement signed by the Director Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, the incident was brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources.

The statement read, “A minor fire incident occurred on the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki, Abuja, this afternoon, December 12, 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment.

“However, the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.

“We thank the Federal Fire Service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

