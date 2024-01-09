Headline

Fire Engulfs Houses, Vehicles in Kano

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA Kano Territorial Office, has assisted in putting out the fire at Na’ibawa Eastern Bypass Kano.

This was after it received a distress call about the incident at 9am on Monday and arrived at the scene immediately.

In a terse statement, NEMA said, “Unfortunately One life was lost
while four vehicles including two trucks, one crane and salon were burnt. Two houses and two uncompleted buildings were destroyed

“Stakeholders present at the scene includes: NEMA, Kano State Fire Service, KASEMA, NSCDC, VIO, FRSC, KAROTA and NPF.”

