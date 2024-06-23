Fire Engulfs Christ Embassy Church Headquarters in Lagos

The Christ Embassy Church headquarters in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State, caught fire on Sunday morning. The incident was captured in multiple videos shared on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Augustine, who tweets as Chief_Augustin1, posted footage from the scene, stating, “Christ Embassy Church on Billings Way, Oregun, is on fire. Serious fire is raging, and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn’t commenced fully.”

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded swiftly, deploying personnel and equipment to control the blaze. Details about the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be disclosed. No casualties have been reported so far, and it is unclear how many people were present at the time the fire broke out.

Eyewitness reports and social media posts indicate a significant fire, with firefighters working diligently to prevent further spread. The quick response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has been crucial in managing the situation.