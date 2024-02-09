Fire Breaks Out at Calvin Harris’ Beverly Hills Mansion

Emergency services rushed to Calvin Harris’ Beverly Hills mansion following reports of a fire believed to have been caused by an electrical mishap. Smoke billowed from the property, prompting a swift response from multiple fire engines and responders.

The fire, which originated on one of the upper floors near the home theatre, resulted in an estimated $100,000 worth of damage. However, responders managed to bring the blaze under control within approximately 52 minutes.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and Calvin Harris was confirmed to be absent from the premises at the time of the incident.

The fire, discovered in a concealed area accessible solely through the second-story roof access, posed significant challenges to the responding firefighters. Despite its difficult location, the blaze was swiftly contained by the diligent efforts of the emergency responders.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of fires and the importance of preparedness in emergency situations. Prompt action from both residents and emergency services can help mitigate the potential damage and ensure the safety of individuals and property.