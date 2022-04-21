Fire At Makurdi Branch Minor, Says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said the minor fire occurred at its Makurdi Branch at about 7.00am, Thursday, April 21, 2022, was swiftly checked moments after it was detected.

“The prompt response of the Bank’s security and facility management units, as well as support from the Benue State Fire Service, helped to fight the fire and prevent any damage the fire might have caused to the main office building,” the apex bank said.

It added that there were no fatalities as a result of the fire, adding that the incident has not disrupted activities at the bank.

“Reports indicate that the fire started from the fuel dump behind the branch building sending smoke into the atmosphere. Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the affected site has since been cordoned off for further investigation. Normal work has also continued at the branch.

“We hereby assure the general public that the minor fire that occurred has been effectively put out and no damage was done to the Makurdi Branch of the Bank,” the bank said.