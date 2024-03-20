Fire at Dosunmu Street Caused by Power Surge – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has blamed power surge for the fire that gutted a four-storey building on Dosunmu Street, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Concise News learnt that the building was residential and also contained shops used for the sale of fabrics.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the power surge occurred after electricity was restored in the area.

The statement read in part, “The fire which started at No. 47 Dosunmu Street, escalated to four buildings at No 45, No. 47, No. 49A and No. 49B at Dosunmu Street, Lagos Island. The building at No. 47 collapsed as result of the impact of the fire.

“The responders are currently combating the fire to prevent further escalation to other adjoining buildings.

“The LASEMA Response team at Lekki alongside LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Men, Nigerian Ports Authority, Fire men, LASAMBUS Officials, LNSC officials, CBD crew and Nigeria Police Force are all responders present at the scene of the incident under the supervision of the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties and IGR, Mr Gbenga Oyerinde.”