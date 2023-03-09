Fire At Akere Market Burns 38 Shops – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA has responded to a fire outbreak at Akere Motor Parts, Olodi-Apapa, today, Wednesday, 8th March, 2023.

Consequent upon arrival of the Agency’s Response Team at the scene, 38 shops of spare parts were engulfed with fire.

Further investigation gathered revealed that the immediate cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

The fire had been completely put out and dampening down concluded by responders at the scene.

The Agency’s Response Team, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, RRS, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and Nigeria Police Force were the responders at the scene of the incident.

No mortality or injury recorded at the scene.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu sympathises with the traders and promised them of the Government’s intervention in ameliorating the impact of the disaster.

He thereafter met with the Chairman of the Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association (AMPADA), Mr. Izuchukwu Uba and reiterated on the Government’s support to the victims affected.