Fintiri’s Victory Triumph For Democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the victory of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the Adamawa State Governorship election as a momentous triumph for democracy and the Will of the people of Adamawa State over tyranny and desperate manipulative forces which sought to take over control of the State illegally.

The spontaneous jubilation of citizens in Adamawa State and across the nation at the official declaration of Governor Fintiri as the rightful winner of the election, irrespective of the nefarious schemes by the rejected All Progressives Congress (APC), was a confirmation that the PDP and its candidate were indeed the choice of the people.

The party said Fintiri’s overwhelming victory was a validation that the Will of the people could not be subdued no matter the plot by a tyrannic, domineering, and power-grabbing few who, with over-bloated ambition, desperately sought to subvert democracy, scuttle the electoral process, compromise the judiciary, subjugate the people and impose an unconstitutional regime in the polity.

The PDP saluted the courage, resilience, and determination of the people of Adamawa State in resisting the defeated APC and compromised INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari in their bid to destabilize the State.

The party also lauded the Adamawa State Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele for his courage in standing on the side of justice, due process, and democracy in the discharge of his duty.

The PDP saluted the roles played by the International and domestic election Observers, the Media, Organized Civil Society, and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians in ensuring that the mandate of the people of Adamawa State freely given to the PDP and their candidate, Fintiri, was not hijacked by APC.

The PDP congratulated Governor Fintiri and the people of Adamawa State and urged the Governor to continue in his landmark transformational delivery of democracy dividends to the people in line with the manifesto, programmes, and policies of the PDP.