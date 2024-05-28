News

Fintiri Expands Cabinet with 182 Special Assistants

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has significantly expanded his administration by appointing 182 special assistants. Additionally, he has submitted a list of 57 candidates to the state House of Assembly for appointments as heads of boards and commissions.

According to a press statement from the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, these appointments are effective immediately and include representatives from all 21 local governments in the state.

In a related move, Governor Fintiri appointed Dr. Michael Zika, former personal assistant to ex-Governor Jibrila Bindow, as the executive secretary of the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency.

