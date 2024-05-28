Fintiri Expands Cabinet with 182 Special Assistants

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has significantly expanded his administration by appointing 182 special assistants. Additionally, he has submitted a list of 57 candidates to the state House of Assembly for appointments as heads of boards and commissions.

According to a press statement from the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, these appointments are effective immediately and include representatives from all 21 local governments in the state.

In a related move, Governor Fintiri appointed Dr. Michael Zika, former personal assistant to ex-Governor Jibrila Bindow, as the executive secretary of the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency.