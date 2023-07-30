Fintiri Declares Curfew As Police Arrest 44 Over Looting Of Adamawa Warehouses

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 44 persons involved in the activities of stealing food and non food items from government warehouses in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has declared a 24-hour curfew in the state due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses.

The directive is effective immediately from Sunday, July 30, 2023.

In a statement, Fintiri said, “No movement is allowed, except for essential duties with valid ID. Your safety is our priority – please comply for the wellbeing of all.”

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matchet and break into business premises and homes carting away property.

The statement added, “With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.

“Rt. Hon. Fintiri said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.

“The Governor is appealing to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”