Finidi Resigns as Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, has stepped down following a series of disappointing results in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The former Nigerian international confirmed his resignation to Channels Television on Saturday.

“Yes, it is true. I have resigned,” George told Channels TV in response to inquiries about his departure.

Despite this confirmation, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has not yet commented on the situation. George’s tenure saw Nigeria struggle in their qualifying campaign, with a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Uyo and a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Abidjan, leaving Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup in jeopardy.

These results have extended Nigeria’s winless streak in the qualifiers. Prior to George’s leadership, the team had already played two draws under former coach Jose Peseiro. Currently, Nigeria sits fifth in Group C, only above Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles’ lackluster performances under George have led to widespread calls from fans for his dismissal.