Finidi George Backs Local Talent for Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Finidi George has asserted that local-based players are capable of competing on equal footing with their Europe-based counterparts, particularly in defence and midfield.

George emphasized the potential of players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and indicated that they would be given the opportunity to earn their spots in the national team.

In a recent statement, George highlighted the depth of talent within the NPFL, suggesting that the inclusion of local players could strengthen the squad.

“We have a lot of good strikers who are doing well in Europe, week in, week out. So, I believe players from the league can hold their own in midfield and defence,” the former Enyimba coach said during his media tour.

