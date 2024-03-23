Finidi George Applauds Super Eagles’ Victory Over Ghana

Super Eagles interim head coach George Finidi has lauded his players following their triumph against the Black Stars of Ghana. The Nigerian team secured a 2-1 victory in a friendly match held at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Friday night, marking Nigeria’s first win over Ghana in 18 years.

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers set the stage for victory by converting a penalty in the 35th minute. Substitute Ademola Lookman further extended the lead seven minutes from time, capitalizing on a superb cross from Alex Iwobi. Although Jordan Ayew managed to pull one back for Ghana from the spot during stoppage time, it wasn’t enough to alter the outcome.

Expressing his excitement, Finidi emphasized the significance of leading the Super Eagles to victory over the Black Stars for the first time since 2006. He commended the team’s performance and their ability to secure a long-awaited win against a formidable opponent like Ghana.

“I am happy to win this game considering the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana,” Finidi said after the game.

“I am happy for the players, I will keep pushing.”