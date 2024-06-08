Finidi Criticizes Lack of VAR in Super Eagles’ Draw Against South

Super Eagles head coach Finidi George expressed his frustration over the absence of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology during Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Africa in Uyo. The closely contested match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Super Eagles were denied a clear penalty when Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who scored Nigeria’s goal, was brought down in the box in the 53rd minute. The lack of VAR meant the incident went unreviewed.

Adding to the controversy, substitute Samuel Chukwueze’s curling shot hit the crossbar and appeared to drop close to or over the goal line, but without VAR, there was no definitive call.

Addresing newsmen after the game, Finidi said, “I’m sure we all saw the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire where the VAR was properly used.

“Even the Europeans were applauding the AFCON, you know. For me, I don’t know why in (World Cup qualifiers) like this, where everything counts and we couldn’t have a play or incident properly checked to know if a goal is properly scored or not.

“Chukwueze’s cross which hit the (underneath of the) bar, from where I was standing, I don’t know whether it crossed the line, but if there’s VAR, we would have had the opportunity of having a better view. For me, I’m just a coach and cannot change the rules of FIFA”.