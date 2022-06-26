Find A Different Lie, Lauretta Onochie Tells Those Behind Claim On Tinubu’s Certificate

An aide to Presidential Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has urged those behind the lie that APC presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, does not have a school certificate to find a different lie.

According to her, the same lies were levelled against Buhari who is now about to conclude his second term as president.

She advised those behind the lies to focus on marketing their own candidate instead of tarnishing the image of others.

Onochie wrote: “DEM GO HEARAM, I’m not sure why they cannot manufacture a different line of lies.

“In 2014, a Retired Army General of repute, Muhammadu Buhari did not go to school. He’s less than a year from finishing his second term as the President of our great nation.

“In 2022, Sen. Tinubu, a Governor for two terms and a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, did not go to school.

“In 2016, President Buhari was said to be cloned and that he was later replaced with some folk from Sudan.

“Fast forward to 2024, President Tinubu will be cloned or replaced by some folk from Togo.

“The same clowns. The same lies. If its not their preferred party, if its not their religion, if its not their tribe, then, its not good. Fake news must be created to destroy the person.

“Nigerians know better now. They know the merchants of fake news; those who create multiple accounts on the social media to disseminate fake news. They Labour In Vain.

“Instead of marketing their candidates, they prefer churning out fake and half-baked stories. It only shows their preffered candidates have nothing of value that can appeal to Nigerians.

“Campaigns will start soon. Dem go hearam.”