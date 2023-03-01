Final Results Of Presidential Election

The final results of the 2023 presidential election has been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The commission on Wednesday declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress as winner of the February 25 election.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party emerged second while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third.

Below are the political parties that participated and the votes they got.

A 61,014

AA 14,542

AAC 14,608

ADC 81,919

ADP 43,924

APC 8,794,726

APGA 61,966

APM 25,961

APP 12,839

BP 16,156

LP 6,101,533

NNPP 1,496,687

NRM 24,869

PDP 6,984,520

PRP 72,144

SDP 80,267

YPP 60,600

ZLP 77,665

TOTAL VALID VOTES 24,025,940

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 939,278

TOTAL VOTE CAST 24,965,218

Tinubu, who is now referred to as President-Elect, scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states. This is more than the 24 states constitutionally required.

The APC candidate won the election in Rivers, Borno, Jigawa, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states. He , however lost Lagos State which he once governed for eight years.

Atiku won in Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba states. He also won in Osun, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

Obi won in Edo, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Imo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia and Enugu states.

Mr Kwankwaso won in only Kano State.