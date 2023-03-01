Final Results Of Presidential Election
The final results of the 2023 presidential election has been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The commission on Wednesday declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress as winner of the February 25 election.
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party emerged second while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third.
Below are the political parties that participated and the votes they got.
A 61,014
AA 14,542
AAC 14,608
ADC 81,919
ADP 43,924
APC 8,794,726
APGA 61,966
APM 25,961
APP 12,839
BP 16,156
LP 6,101,533
NNPP 1,496,687
NRM 24,869
PDP 6,984,520
PRP 72,144
SDP 80,267
YPP 60,600
ZLP 77,665
TOTAL VALID VOTES 24,025,940
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 939,278
TOTAL VOTE CAST 24,965,218
Tinubu, who is now referred to as President-Elect, scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states. This is more than the 24 states constitutionally required.
The APC candidate won the election in Rivers, Borno, Jigawa, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states. He , however lost Lagos State which he once governed for eight years.
Atiku won in Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba states. He also won in Osun, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.
Obi won in Edo, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Imo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia and Enugu states.
Mr Kwankwaso won in only Kano State.