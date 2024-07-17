Fight Illegal Exploitation, Tinubu Tasks Africa’s Solid Minerals Ministers

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, urged African solid minerals ministers to defend the continent against illegal exploitation and promote sustainable management of natural resources during a meeting with the African Minerals Strategy Group.

Led by Minister Dele Alake, the group aims to unify African nations’ bargaining power in global markets, particularly in light of critical metals needed for energy transitions.

The President emphasized the need for unified policies to prevent exploitation and ensure fair terms for investment across African countries.