FIFA Will Pay Falcons Through NFF – Falode

Aisha Falode, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Women’s Football League, has confirmed that FIFA will continue to pay the prize money for the 2023 Women’s World Cup through the country’s federation.

FIFA’s secretary-general, Fatma Samoura, had previously stated that the world’s football governing body would directly send unpaid allowances to the Nigerian women’s football team players after the Super Falcons qualified for the second round of the tournament.

FIFA had announced that each player participating in the World Cup group stage would earn $30,000, with match bonuses increasing to $60,000 in the second round of the competition.

As a result of this, each player of the Nigerian team is expected to receive at least $60,000 for reaching the round of 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

To ensure that the World Cup prize money reaches the players without any interference from a third party, Falode clarified during a conversation with Lagos Talks FM on Wednesday that the prize money will be “ring-fenced” and still be channeled through the NFF (Nigeria Football Federation).

She said, “FIFA did not say it would pay the players directly. It says working through the member association – working through your federations, we will pay you this money through the federations,” the NWFL chair said.

“FIFA will pay the federations the money, and the federation pays the players with the instruction. Everybody knows it is there in black and white.”