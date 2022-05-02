FIFA Sanctions Nigeria Over World Cup Fracas

World football governing body, FIFA, has sanctioned Nigeria over the incident at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja during the Super Eagles vs Black Stars of Ghana World Cup qualifier clash.

The clash, a second leg, saw the Eagles drawing 1-1 after playing a goalless draw in the first leg in Kumasi, Ghana.

This meant that Ghana qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to the detriment of Nigeria.

The outcome of the tie angered fans in the MKO Abiola Stadium who stormed the pitch and destroyed some items after the second leg game.

The incident has seen FIFA slamming Nigeria with a fine.

A statement read, “FIFA has today published the sanctions imposed by its Disciplinary Committee for incidents that took place in the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in the first quarter of this year.

“In line with FIFA’s zero-tolerance stance against discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations have been punished due to the abusive behaviour by their respective supporters.”