FG’s Registration Of Two New Unions Inconsequential – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said the registration of two new tertiary education unions by the Federal Government is inconsequential.

ASUU chairman, Orof Emmanuel Osodeke, made this known in a chat with Vanguard newspaper.

“That does not in any way affect us,” he said. “We are a disciplined and focused union and we know what we are doing and what we are after. Let them register as many unions as they like. That is inconsequential as far as we are concerned. We are not also in any way threatened. The sky is big enough for birds to fly.

“We know our members, we know our strength and we also know what our vision and mission are. Our members are not saboteurs or bootlickers . Our struggle is for a better educational system in the country. If the system is good, all of us will benefit and it is not only ASUU members’ children and wards that are going to benefit from improved funding and the provision of better facilities in our institutions.”

The Federal Government earlier on Tuesday had registered the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

CONUA is a union for lecturers across the nation’s universities and it is led by a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Niyi Sunmonu.