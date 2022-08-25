FG’ll Treat Criminals With Langiage They Understand – Minister

The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has reiterated the resolve of the federal government to deal with criminals with the language they understand within the legal framework as security agencies have made a lot of progress in suppressing their activities in the last one month.

He made this known during the visit of the Canadian High Commission to Nigeria led by High Commissioner James Christoff to the Ministry Headquarters in Abuja.

The Minister said by the time security agencies sustain the current momentum of dealing with criminals in the country within the next three to five months the security situation would have improved greatly as government agencies are trying their best to check these criminals.

Dingyadi said “We are doing the best that we can do to ensure that we face the issue, criminals are criminals whenever they are and sometimes, we can only hit them with the language they understand.

He said the government will continue to solicit support and understanding of countries like Canada to figure out how we can work together to assist in fighting criminalities and cooperate in the areas of exchange of intelligence and information that will go a long way to curb the activities of criminals.

The Minister posited that Canada has a lot to contribute to Nigeria toward facilitating peace in the country and noted the effort of the mission in working together with the Nigeria Police Force to improve the security situations in the country.

According to him, “the Ministry is ever ready for mutually benefits arrangement on intelligence gathering, training, technological improvement, education, and many other areas”.

Dingyadi recalled that Nigeria is facing a lot of security challenges which is not limited to Nigeria alone as it is affecting other West African countries but the Federal government is facing it head on and making tremendous progress and assured the High Commissioner that the issue of security challenges will be curb before election and government will facilitate a free, smooth and peaceful transition of government.

Earlier, the Canadian High Commission, High Commissioner James Christoff stated that both countries have had a broad relationship for decades and they are witnessing growth in relations and Nigeria in the diaspora adding that Canada’s broad program is helping to address larger security issues and focus on economic development, education, services and created the environment for enhancing security.

He commended the efforts of the Ministry in the improvement of accountability and transparency which is very important in policing the country. “I want to extend our thanks on behalf of the mission for the support we received from the Nigeria Police Force and we will continue to have a very good relationship in terms of exchange of information. Christoff stressed.