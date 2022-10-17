FG Warns Nigerians Against Travel To Northern Cyprus

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reacted to the clandestine activities of unscrupulous elements parading themselves as agents and deceiving unsuspecting young Nigerians into believing that Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus provides easy access to “greener pastures” for studies and jobs opportunities.

The Federal Government said this had led to an alarming influx of Nigerians into the territory in recent times, resulting in an unprecedented increase in consular cases of stranded young Nigerians in TRNC.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Francisca K. Omayuli (Mrs), Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday.

The statement read in part, “The general public is advised to be on the alert in order to guard against these so called agents in Nigeria or elsewhere peddling admissions and the existence of unverifiable job opportunities in the TRNC.

“It is advisable that students and their parents/guardians carry out due diligence checks on any so called university or tertiary institution before application for admission is made. It is also instructive to be forewarned against deceptive advertising of job opportunities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”