FG Vows Justice for Nigerian Killed in Philippines

The Federal Government has said it is sad and concerned about reports of the tragic death of a Nigerian national in the Philippines, Chibuike Chukwuneke.

The victim allegedly died on October 21 of complications arising from the torture inflicted on him by thugs contracted by his Chinese employer, after an altercation.

In a statement signed by Francisca K. Omayali (Mrs), Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Government promised to continue to follow the matter until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The statement read in part, “According to the official Police report obtained by the Nigerian Embassy in the Philippines, argument ensued when the late Mr. Chukwuncke demanded that his salary be paid on a pro-rata basis, following the termination of his employment by his employer, who accused him of contravening the terms of his contract by lodging his girlfriend in his official accommodation.

“While there is no justification for the deadly attack on the deceased, the Federal Government calls on Nigerians living in the country to remain calm and law-abiding, while the Philippine authorities continue with investigations.

“In line with the diaspora component of the 4-Ds Foreign Policy strategy. the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to ensuring the protection of the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians wherever they live.

“To this end, the Nigerian Embassy will continue to follow up on the matter with relevant authorities, including the Philippines National Police (PNP) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria seizes this opportunity to condole with the family and friends of late Mr. Chibuike Emmanuel Chukwuneke. May his soul rest in peace.”